CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Cherokee County deputies say two arrests they made on Wednesday prevented drugs from entering the community.
The first arrest on Wednesday happened around 3:50 p.m. According to CCSO, the driver of a 2003 Infiniti failed to signal while turning onto SC-11/ Chesnee Highway from Old Metal Road. Deputies approaching the vehicle reported smelling marijuana and saw the passenger holding a large white trash bag between his legs. Deputies say the passenger, identified as 25-year-old Shaquille Elon Scott of Gaffney, admitted on-scene he had marijuana in the bag, and they discovered Scott specifically had 6 large bundles in the bag. The marijuana weighed about 7 pounds, and the estimated street value was about $10,000.
The driver was not arrested and issued a warning for failure to use turn signal.
CCSO says this arrest lead to another arrest just hours later, this time of a suspected trafficker in the county who was reportedly supplying significant amounts of marijuana.
Around 5 p.m. that day, CCSO says they moved in to two residences on Cash Road, where officers had been conducting surveillance. According to CCSO, this was where Scott had purchased marijuana from earlier.
When deputies moved in, they arrested 23-year-old John Phillip Ivey Jr. and seized the following from him:
- More than 250 assorted THC Dank Vape cartridges
- 36 alprazolam pills
- 155 grams of marijuana
- One 9mm pistol
- Two AK-47 rifles
- One 4-oz. bottle of liquid THC
- Marijuana wax
- One vacuum sealing machine with bags
- Digital scales
- A money counting machine
- Money bands
- $70,436 in cash seized
Both Scott and Ivey were charged with possess of marijuana with intent to distribute. Ivey also was charged with possession of alprazolam pills with intent to distribute. Alprazolam is a Schedule IV Controlled Substance.
