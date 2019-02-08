GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Cherokee County deputies say they arrested two men for breaking into cars in Gaffney Wednesday night.
CCSO says they responded to reports of a car break-in at Boysen USA on Corporate Drive around 9 p.m. Deputies say they got a vehicle description with a paper tag, and another deputy patrolling the nearby ACE Bakery found the car and two suspects, identified 18-year-old Bernard Dewberry and 20-year-old Shay Maclay Griffin, both of Gaffney.
CCSO says they interviewed both Dewberry and Griffin, and arrested them for breaking into two cars at Boysen USA. Deputies say they also recovered items taken from the cars inside the suspects' car.
Both Dewberry and Griffin were taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center, and both were charged with two counts of breaking into a motor vehicle. However, CCSO advises that their investigation is ongoing, and that both men are suspects in a rash of motor vehicle break-ins that have happened in both Cherokee County and Spartanburg County in the last few weeks.
