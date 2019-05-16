BLACKSBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Cherokee County deputies say a woman is behind bars for selling illegal drugs after a bust Monday night.
CCSO says the May 13 bust happened around 9 p.m. when Community Action Team officers executed a search warrant on Cherokee Street during an investigation into illegal drug activity at the home. CAT officers say they found 1.5 pounds of meth and seized nearly $6,500 of cash proceeds believed to be from those sales. They also seized the following items from that home:
- 15 Klonopin pills
- 15 grams of marijuana
- 2 marijuana vape cartridges
- 1 jar of CBD gummies
- 2 packages of hemp CBD
- 1 plastic container with meth bowls
- 3 sets of digital scales
- 1 safe
The investigation resulted in charges for 41-year-old Catherine McDaniel Boone, which include trafficking 400 grams or more of meth, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance (2nd offense), and possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana.
