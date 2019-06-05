CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC. (Fox Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff told us back in January a group of people at a house party fired more than 100 times.
Thankfully, he said it's a miracle no one was hurt after they found so many shell casings. But he made one thing clear following the incident, changes to help his community were coming.
"The definition of a hooligan is a young troublemaker who often associates with the gang, or a want to be gang. Exactly what we have here," that statement was hard to forget from the Sheriff back in January.
He said the shooters had no regard for human life after the shooting on Fourth Street. Sheriff Mueller said after that incident, changes within his department would be coming in the next 90 days. We checked back in.
Sheriff Mueller said he's added at least 8 to 10 deputies in areas prone to gun violence.
"Because what we’ve noticed is when gun violence erupts, there is always generally drugs somehow connected to it," Mueller said.
He added his deputies have tripled their drugs arrests since January through a team known as the CAT team; community action team. He said they are increasing patrols Friday and Saturday nights but couldn't for security reason specify the areas.
"If you’re going to deal you don't need to do it in Cherokee County because our CAT team is going to go after you."
