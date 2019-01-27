GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) -- On Sunday, January 27, around 12:30 am deputies responded to a "Shots Fired Call" on 3rd Avenue near 4th street in Gaffney, SC.
Deputies arrived to a large group of 80 to 100 people outside a mobile home. Responding officers were also notified of an injured victim at the residence off 4th Street.
Deputies located the injured victim, who had a cut on his leg from reportedly jumping out of a window when the gun fire started. His injuries were reported as non-life-threatening, Deputies say. The injured victim was transported to Spartanburg Regional.
Deputies on scene were also notified from staff at Cherokee Medical Center that another gunshot victim arrived to the ER by personal vehicle. The injured person had sustained a wound on his shoulder/back after a bullet had grazed his skin, Deputies say.
Both subjects were treated and released with non-life-threatening injuries, Deputies say.
Crime Scene and Investigators were called to the scene. Crime Scene recovered multiple shell casings indicating more than one person was shooting. Crime Scene also recovered 100 shell casings along with a dropped bag of marijuana.
Sheriff Mueller states, "It was simply a miracle from God that no other persons were injures or fatally wounded from the reckless gunfire from the hooligans on scene."
Investigators believed those on-scene were attending a house party in the mobile home park and say they were provided with very little information from witnesses.
The Cherokee County Sheriff's investigation is ongoing and remains active. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC or Investigator Haney at the Sheriff's Office at 864-489-4722 at Ext. #120.
