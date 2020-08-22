CHESNEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Chesnee police say a man was arrested on his 45th birthday for voyeurism.
Police say 45-year-old Joseph Brenton Quinn, of Cowpens, was arrested Friday night after an incident in the bathroom at a McDonald's restaurant. Police declined to give more details, but said the investigation is ongoing.
Quinn is in the Spartanburg County Detention Center on a $3,000 bond.
