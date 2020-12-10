EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Easley police officer found himself in a crash while trying to stop a reported reckless driver along an Upstate highway Thursday afternoon.
SCHP's collision tracking tool says the crash on US-123 near Easley Bridge Road unfolded around 2:30 p.m., but took a few hours to clear. We got a photo of the scene from a viewer, showing a newer-model Ford F-350 had T-boned into the EPD cruiser's front driver door.
Easley PD chief Lane Byers later provided more details. According to him, the officer was waiting along US-123 to try to catch the driver, who was reportedly darting in and out of traffic. Byers said the officer thought he was able to move and that traffic had stopped enough for him to engage, but instead collided with the truck.
Aside from a knot on his head, the officer was okay. The other driver involved was not transported per Byers, and the investigation will move forward.
The officer was found at-fault, and the reported reckless driver had driven away according to Byers.
