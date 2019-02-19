EASLEY, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Officials with the Easley Fire Department responded to a deadly fire on Tuesday, Chief Butch Womack told FOX Carolina.
The fire was reported just after 2 p.m officials say. It happened at a residence along North 7th Street.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
The fire is still under investigation so details are limited at this time.
Stay with FOX Carolina for more as updates break.
