SPINDALE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Spindale Police Department says one person is in custody, and four others are wanted after a man was found shot at an area hotel, and later passed away.
According to police, officers say the incident occurred at the Town and Country Inn Suites on Reservation Drive on May 26 around 7:30 p.m.
Responding officers discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS transported him to Rutherford Regional Hospital, where he unfortunately passed away.
The victim has since been identified as Jakim Smith.
According to Spindale Police Chief Eric Shelton, officers arrested Andre Mills and charged him with possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a stolen firearm.
He says four others are sought by law enforcement for their involvement in Smith's death.
Both Douglas Montgomery and Maurice Williams have been charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Also wanted are Alicia Earley and Kristina Rausche. Both have been charged with accessory after the fact.
While officials continue to search for the wanted suspects, Chief Shelton says he'd like to thank the NCSBI, Rutherford County Sheriff's Office and the Town of Rutherford Police Department for their assistance in the investigation.
