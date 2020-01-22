LYMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Lyman police chief said a man who was arrested after a multi-county chase on Monday is believed to be a suspect in dozens of crimes from across the Carolinas.
Chief Jay Hayes said Joshua Oliver was arrested after the chase ended in Cherokee County on Monday. The pursuit began in Lyman.
The chase ended on I-85 near mile marker 97 when Hayes said the car they were chasing hit another vehicle and also struck a state trooper’s cruiser.
“There was minor damage on both wrecks and no injuries,” Hayes said in an email. “Upon further investigation it has been determined that the suspects have been involved in approximately 50 crimes across the Upstate and North Carolina. Other agencies are obtaining warrants for crimes such as Burglary, Armed Robbery, and Stolen Vehicle cases.”
Hayes said Joshua Oliver was behind the wheel. Two others were also in the car.
During the chase, police said the passengers started throwing paint ball guns out the windows. An actual firearm was found in the car. Police said meth was also found, along with several knives.
According to online jail records, Wellford police have charged Oliver with 11 counts of carbreaking; Lyman charged him with blue light violation, unlawful carrying of pistol, possession of meth, possession of firearm by violent felon, and possession of a stolen vehicle; and Spartanburg police charged him with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and armed robbery.
