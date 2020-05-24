EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Easley Police Chief says a suspect is in custody after a woman was fatally stabbed Sunday afternoon.
According to Chief Tollison, officers were called to in reference to a reported assault at the residence around 12:09 p.m.
Upon arrival, police say they found a female who was suffering from a stab wound. She unfortunately passed away as a result of injuries.
Chief Tollison says a suspect has been taken into custody. Further details are expected later in the afternoon.
