LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Laurens police chief said a teen was charged with murder Friday after a person was found shot to death at a home on Fleming Street.
Chief Chrissie Cofield said police were called to the home at 8:26 a.m. and found the victim, later identified as 21-year-old Kimora Godfrey.
Cofield said Azaerion Dykazious Jones, 19, was arrested and charged with murder and a weapons charge.
SLED is also assisting in the investigation.
