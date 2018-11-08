GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said its Internet Crimes Against Children Unit arrested a man Thursday for possession of child pornography.
Deputies said Thomas Douglas Duncan, 27, Of Victor Avenue in Greer, was arrested and charged with ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor third degree.
Deputies said they began investigating on October 30 after receiving a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
The tip led them to execute a search warrant at Thomas’ home. Deputies said Thomas admitted the phone number, email address, and Facebook account named in the tip were his.
Rev. Pat Gannaway with Victor United Methodist Church confirmed Thomas worked for the church as a part-time music director.
"We are shocked by the allegations and will cooperate with authorities as needed," Gannaway stated in an e-mail.
