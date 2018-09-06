(GREENVILLE, SC/FOX Carolina)
A man accused of opening fire in a Cincinnati bank previously lived in the Upstate and had an arrest record in Greenville.
29-year-old Omar Enrique Santa Perez was identified as the gunman by Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac.
Greenville Police said Perez was arrested in October 2014 for trespassing.
According to the incident report, Perez refused to leave the property of Confluence Water Sport on Mauldin Road after he was terminated.
Perez told officers he was refusing to leave the property until he received a written document confirming his termination.
His manager said Perez had not been "acting right" and was afraid of what he might do, the incident report stated.
Perez was placed on trespass notice. Police said he was arrested just hours later on the property.
According to the incident report, Perez appeared disoriented and was talking about the war and the economy.
Police said Perez was repeatedly asked if officers could anything to get him to leave the property, but he refused to leave.
When he was placed under arrest, Perez refused to comply with officers' commands and turned his body way and clinched his fists, police said.
According to the incident report, Perez was taken into custody after a struggle and transported to the Greenville County Detention Center.
The Cincinnati Police Department said Perez killed at least three men after opening fire at the Fifth Third Center.
Chief Isaac said Perez was shot multiple times as officers approached and was pronounced dead on scene.
