ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The City of Asheville has announced that they will hire an independent team to review methods and tactics used by police during recent protests.
During the June 9 meeting, APD Chief Zack reported to council that the APD had hired a transparency engagement advisory firm to assist police with disseminating public information.
At that meeting, Chief Zack also stated that the City is in the process of hiring an outside independent investigator to review methods and tactics used during the recent protests. To be clear, the firm that has been hired for communications is not and will not be the firm that will review the actions of the police department.
The expected timeline for delivery of the results of the report is within 90 to 120 days. The City Manager will bring the selection of the firm before Council’s Public Safety Committee.
MORE NEWS - Eight year old girl passes away after swing set accident in Piedmont, coroner says
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.