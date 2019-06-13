SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The city of Simpsonville has suspended a massage parlor’s business license after Simpsonville police incident reports show a woman working at the business was cited for prostitution.
The incident report states Simpsonville police were conducting an undercover operation after receiving a complaint of prostitution occurring at Healthy Day Spa on Trade Street.
An undercover officer went into the business on two occasions in early May as part of the investigation. On the first visit, the officer received a massage and then left. On the second visit, six days later, the undercover officer reported that the woman giving the massage offered him an extra service for $40.
Once the offer was made, the undercover officer gave a “take down phrase” to another officer listening nearby, who entered the business and placed the masseuse under arrest.
The 56-year-old woman was ticketed for prostitution.
Police said their investigation revealed neither the woman not the business owner were licensed as massage therapists in South Carolina.
On May 13, the city suspended Healthy Day’s business license.
A city spokesman said the business has since ceased operation and does not plan to appeal the suspension.
