CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - You can buy vowels on "Wheel of Fortune", but a thief who hit The Tiger Sport Shop in downtown Clemson thinks stealing consonants is their thing.
Just for the record, on "Wheel of Fortune", you don't steal anything. But if we're talking signs, then the consonant cat burglar thinks anything is fair game.
The Clemson City Police Department says the supposed thief yanked a letter "C" from the shop's marquee, leaving the word "Clemson" one letter short. The other side of the marquee saw damage done to its own letter "C" as well in what appeared to be a failed attempt to snatch that consonant.
While this may seem like it's all fun and games, CCPD is taking this very seriously, and says the consonant cat burglar can be seen on surveillance video from multiple surrounding businesses. Police say time is ticking for the thief to give it up.
In the meanwhile, CCPD is asking anyone who knows anything about this lexical larceny to either let them know via Facebook or by calling (864) 624-2000. Tipsters can stay anonymous.
