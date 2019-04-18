CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Clemson City police need your help tracking down a woman they say used an app to sell someone a stolen car.
According to CCPD, a car purchaser bought a red Chevrolet Cruze from the woman by using the OfferUp app, and was able to get the car for well under market value. The woman, claiming to be "Leigh from Liberty", met the purchaser at the Walmart in Powdersville, where the transaction was completed.
A photo released by CCPD shows the woman standing by the rear right-side passenger door of the stolen car, wearing a Clemson Tigers t-shirt with khaki pants and brown lace-up shoes. Her brown hair is done in a bun and she also had a brown backpack on her as well in the photo.
CCPD is interesting in finding this woman. If you know who this woman is or who she may be, call Lt. Crooks at (864) 624-2000 or message CCPD on Facebook. You have the option of remaining anonymous.
