CLEMSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) -- Clemson City Police Department is actively searching for a female suspect in a card theft case.
On Friday, the city police department posted a surveillance video to Facebook of a young woman, who had picked up a found bank card and made several transactions on Valentine's Day with it.
Investigators say she also made purchases at a GNC store and even picked up a Chick-fil-A order with the stolen card. Investigators caught her on footage, at her last stop in a Publix supermarket. The surveillance video from the transaction can be found here.
Along with the video, the police department posted a very funny caption titled Missed Connections - Valentine's edition. The caption from police read:
"So... it's Valentine's Day... you have something really special in mind but it's going to cost more than you really want to spend. Most of us would either grit our teeth and spend the money, or come up with a less costly plan. Most of us....
Not this young lady... nope... she is a go-getter... and she went right out and got someone else's transaction card to make her plans a reality.
Which is why I'd love to sit down with her, talk about her plans and how her Valentine's Day was. How'd the meal she was planning work out? Were the supplements and other items from GNC for her or a special someone else? Did she eat her grilled nuggets and fruit cup in her light colored sedan after she left CFA? Who eats grilled nuggets with CFA sauce? Who thinks... here is a credit card with someone else's name on it... I think they left it here for me to use... good thing one of those honest people didn't come by and turn it in to the store or the police or something.
So many questions for her, and I want to ask her all of them. Which is why I'm asking you to call me at 864-624-2000 or message me here if you think you know who she is. You may remain anonymous.
If it's YOU reading this, watching yourself on Facebook... Tik Tok Ma'am. Tik tok. Save yourself the ulcer... just give me a call or come on down."
Investigators say she then left in a light colored sedan.
Anyone with any information on the suspect is asked to call Clemson City Police department at (864) 624-2000.
