CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Clemson University Police are asking the public's assistance in identifying a person of interest who may be connected to a string of thefts of financial cards on campus, according to their social media.
Officials say the thefts occurred during the winter break and primarily on the west side of campus.
The individual pictured was seen getting in the vehicle shown.
If you have any information as to the identity of this individual or information about vehicle, please contact the Clemson University Police Department at 864-656-2222.
