CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Clemson City Police Department are searching for a person of interest captured in surveillance footage attempting to allegedly stab someone, according to a social media post.
The person, identified by officers as the gentlemen with the goatee, in the orange "Clemson" shirt, dark pants, and tan or brown colored hat is allegedly having a discussing about an attempted aeration of another person downtown.
The footage was captured around October 13th around 12:30 a.m.
Police are asking if anyone knows the person, please contact Clemson Police Department at at 864-624-2000. Tipsters may remain anonymous.
