CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) The Clemson Police Department said they've charged a 21-year-old man in connection to an armed robbery on June 17.
According to police, they responded to the Stop-A-Minit on Tiger Boulevard around 2:16 a.m. on June 17 in reference to an armed robbery.
The suspect, who's now been identified as Elijah Tahir Thomas, entered the building brandishing a handgun and demanding money.
Police say Thomas fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. Thankfully no one was harmed in the incident.
Thomas is charged with armed robbery, with other charges pending. He's currently being held on other charges in a different jurisdiction awaiting transfer to Clemson.
The Stop-A-Minit robbery is just one of a string of robberies being investigated by Clemson Police. At this time, it's unclear if Thomas is connected to the others.
