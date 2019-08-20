CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- City Police are searching for a suspect who may be involved in a stolen credit card case, they posted to social media.
The individual pictured was attempting to buy gift cards at a Walgreen's with a stolen credit card, police say.
If anyone has any information on the suspect, they are asked to contact Clemson City Police at (864) 624-2000.
