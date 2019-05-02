SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, Coroner Rusty Clevenger identified the driver killed in a crash on Wednesday night as 22-year-old, William Loren Gallien, from Clover, SC.
Clevenger says that Gallien was set to graduate from Clemson University on May 10.
The accident happened near the 58 mile marker around 9:45 p.m. after Gallien crashed into the rear end of a stopped dump truck on I-85 late Wednesday evening.
SCHP reports that the driver of a Mack dump truck had previously hit a traffic barrier. The truck was stopped while he was outside collecting debris when Gallien's Ford pickup struck the Mack.
Gallien was entrapped in the vehicle and was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Clemson University stated in an obituary that Gallien was a senior environmental and natural resources major.
“The Clemson Family is saddened at this tragic loss,” said Associate Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students L. Christopher Miller in the obituary. “We ask that you keep the Gallien family in your thoughts and prayers.”
The university said Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) is providing grief counseling for students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.