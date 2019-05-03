SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, Coroner Rusty Clevenger identified the driver killed in a crash on Wednesday night as 22-year-old, William Loren Gallien, from Clover, SC.
Clevenger says that Gallien was set to graduate from Clemson University on May 10.
The accident happened near the 58 mile marker around 9:45 p.m. after Gallien crashed into the rear end of a stopped dump truck on I-85 late Wednesday evening.
SCHP reports that the driver of a Mack dump with a traffic barrier had stopped, and the driver was outside collecting debris when Gallien's Ford pickup struck the Mack.
Gallien was entrapped in the vehicle and was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Clemson University stated in an obituary that Gallien was a senior environmental and natural resources major.
“The Clemson Family is saddened at this tragic loss,” said Associate Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students L. Christopher Miller in the obituary. “We ask that you keep the Gallien family in your thoughts and prayers.”
The university said Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) is providing grief counseling for students.
The Upper Palmetto YMCA also released a statement, saying that Gallien not only attended Camp Cherokee, but also was a counselor and instructor for the Boys Outdoor Leadership Development Program:
The Upper Palmetto YMCA is saddened to learn of the tragic passing of William “Billy” Gallien. Billy first attended YMCA Camp Cherokee as a young camper and spent every summer at YMCA Camp Cherokee. At age 15, he was selected as a Counselor in Training. He continued his employment with the YMCA becoming a Counselor and Waterfront Director and Instructor for the BOLD (Boys Outdoor Leadership Development) program. Altogether, he was ever-present over 15 years at YMCA Camp Cherokee.
Will “Happy” Gilmore, now Camp Director and once a fellow camper and counselor with Billy, explained, “Billy loved the waterfront. He loved to teach children how to sail, canoe and kayak. He taught countless children how to swim. He was a great counselor, and the children loved and respected him.”
Over the past 10 years, YMCA Camp Cherokee has grown from a summer residential camp to a year-round camp offering environmental education, outdoor leadership development, conference and retreat, and corporate team building in addition to the booming residential camp program. In addition to his great work with resident camp, Billy helped throughout the year and was scheduled to work this weekend with an overnight group. In the spring of 2017, Billy was featured in a staff spotlight article.
For the article, when asked why he chose to work at YMCA Camp Cherokee, Billy said, “Because the work environment and joy the experiences bring to my life. Also, knowing the impact I can have on someone’s life as a camp counselor”.
“The YMCA Camp Cherokee family is heart-broken over the loss of one of our own.”, concluded Erika Bell, COO of the Upper Palmetto YMCA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.