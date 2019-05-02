SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, Coroner Rusty Clevenger identified the driver killed in a crash on Wednesday night as 22-year-old, William Loren Gallien, from Clover, SC.
Clevenger says that Gallien was set to graduate from Clemson University on May 10.
The accident happened near the 58 mile marker around 9:45 p.m. after Gallien crashed into the rear end of a stopped dump truck on I-85 late Wednesday evening.
SCHP reports that the driver of a Mack dump truck had previously hit a traffic barrier. The truck was stopped while he was outside collecting debris.
While the Mack driver was doing this, the driver of a Ford pickup truck hit the Mack from the rear. While the driver of the Ford was wearing a seat belt, they were entrapped and had to be mechanically extracted before being pronounced dead on the scene around 10:08 p.m.
SCHP says no charges have been filed in this collision.
