CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Clemson University police officers are investigating an unconfirmed bomb threat Wednesday evening after rumors circulated about it earlier.
According to the police department's Facebook page, officers are investigating the rumors, but reiterate that the claims have not been confirmed and that no evacuation has been ordered as of writing.
FOX Carolina is continuing to monitor updates from local law enforcement. Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
