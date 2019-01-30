CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Clemson University police officers have given the all-clear after investigating rumors of a bomb threat on campus Wednesday evening.
According to an earlier post on the police department's Facebook page, officers were investigating the rumors, but reiterate that the claims have not been confirmed and that no evacuation has been ordered as of writing.
Later that evening, CUPD stated they gave campus the all-clear and have since concluded their investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.