CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Clemson University students and families may have been sharing a message on social media recently indicating there was a kidnapping situation at a local gas station recently. The post going around urges people to be aware of their surroundings after it says a group of people helped a girl escape her captor, supposedly from Wisconsin. The post says the supposed captor ditched the car and fled the Circle K gas station on foot, claiming the man was loose in the city.
However, Clemson University PD says there's just one problem with the post: that's not what happened at all.
CUPD offered clarification in a Facebook post Wednesday. According to them, they confirmed there was an incident in the city and that Clemson City PD handled the case, but that it was not a kidnapping situation. CUPD notes that CCPD did make an arrest as well, and that nobody was on the run on campus or nearby.
The full text of the message is below:
Everybody be very aware of your surroundings today, my boyfriends friends helped a girl escape tonight who was kidnapped by a man all the way in Wisconsin. They pulled into Circle K here in Clemson and the girl was mouthing "help me" while the man was inside buying stuff and the called 911. He ditched his car and escaped on foot as the cops pulled in so he's loose in Clemson as of right now
