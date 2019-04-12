CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Clemson University police are looking for a woman they say is on trespass notice from university property.
CUPD says they want to speak with Shawanna C. Wright in reference to recent suspicious activity in buildings around campus.
Anyone who spots Wright on campus is asked to call CUPD at (864) 656-2222.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.