Shawanna C. Wright

Shawanna C. Wright is on trespass notice from Clemson University. If you see her, call CUPD.

 (Photo: Clemson University PD)

CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Clemson University police are looking for a woman they say is on trespass notice from university property.

CUPD says they want to speak with Shawanna C. Wright in reference to recent suspicious activity in buildings around campus.

Anyone who spots Wright on campus is asked to call CUPD at (864) 656-2222.

