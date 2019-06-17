CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Clemson University sent out a safety alert early Monday morning warning students of an armed robbery near campus.
The CU Safety tweet stated that the robbery occurred at the Stop-A-Minit gas station on Tiger Boulevard.
CU SAFE ALERT:Armed Robbery reported at Stop-a-Minit in Clemson City. Avoid the area. Call 911 to report suspicious activity. Updates at https://t.co/KJCtcSAgRv— CU Safe (@cusafety) June 17, 2019
The suspect was a man in a gray hoodie and gray pant. He was also wearing a black ski mask and was armed with a silver handgun.
A CU Safe Alert was also sent out on Saturday warning students of an armed robbery reported at Victoria Square in the city.
CU SAFE ALERT: Armed Robbery reported at Victoria Square Clemson City. Avoid the area. Call 911 to report suspicious activity. Updates at https://t.co/KJCtcSRRJ3.— CU Safe (@cusafety) June 15, 2019
Students are advised to call 911 to report any suspicious activity.
FOX Carolina has reached out to Clemson city police for additional details.
