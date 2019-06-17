GENERIC - Investigation Police Patrol Car Lights

CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Clemson University sent out a safety alert early Monday morning warning students of an armed robbery near campus.

The CU Safety tweet stated that the robbery occurred at the Stop-A-Minit gas station on Tiger Boulevard.

The suspect was a man in a gray hoodie and gray pant. He was also wearing a black ski mask and was armed with a silver handgun.

A CU Safe Alert was also sent out on Saturday warning students of an armed robbery reported at Victoria Square in the city.

Students are advised to call 911 to report any suspicious activity.

FOX Carolina has reached out to Clemson city police for additional details.

