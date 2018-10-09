SHELBY, NC (FOX Carolina)- 18 years after her disappearance, the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office has released two new pictures connected to the Asha Degree case.
Degree went missing from her home in Shelby, North Carolina on February 14, 2000. Her family last saw her asleep in her bedroom at approximately 2:30 a.m.
According to the FBI, Degree was seen by drivers walking along Highway 18 around 4:00 a.m. She was reported missing by her parents at 6:30 a.m.
Her backpack was found buried along Highway 18 in Burke County over a year after her disappearance.
On Monday, investigators asked anyone with information regarding the library book and t-shirt pictured below to come forward.
Investigators did not specify how the items were connected to the case.
Anyone with information regarding Asha's disappearance is asked to contact the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office at 704-484-4822.
