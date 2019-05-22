SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - A collision Wednesday evening has blocked all lanes of a section of Highway 101 in Spartanburg County.
South Carolina Highway Patrol's live collision tracker website indicates the collision near the intersection with Reidville Road happened around 7:07 p.m. A FOX Carolina photographer on scene notes a car, van, and truck are involved. Responders from SCHP, the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, and Reidville FD were in scene as well.
Injuries have been reported, but the extent of those injuries are unknown.
Details surrounding the collision are limited. Stay tuned for updates.
