Highway 101 Accident, 5/22

Several crews are on scene of a collision on Highway 101 near Reidville Road in Spartanburg. 

 Matt Paxton, FOX Carolina

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - A collision Wednesday evening has blocked all lanes of a section of Highway 101 in Spartanburg County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol's live collision tracker website indicates the collision near the intersection with Reidville Road happened around 7:07 p.m. A FOX Carolina photographer on scene notes a car, van, and truck are involved. Responders from SCHP, the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, and Reidville FD were in scene as well.

Injuries have been reported, but the extent of those injuries are unknown.

Details surrounding the collision are limited. Stay tuned for updates.

Suicide rates in girls are rising, study finds, especially in those age 10 to 14

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.