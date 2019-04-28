GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Part of a Greenville County roadway is closed off as Highway Patrol troopers investigate a collision Sunday evening.
Our crews found a mangled car on Gap Creek Road near Old Wagon Road around 7 p.m. SCHP's live collision tracker site indicates the scene was first reported just after 5 p.m.
We also noted a detour was set up around the scene.
The Greenville County Coroner says no fatalities have been reported in this collision.
SCHP has not provided information on this scene as of writing.
Lake Cunningham FD also is on scene.
Stay tuned for updates from FOX Carolina.
