COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Columbia police are searching for a USC student who friends say was last seen early Friday morning.

CPD says 21-year-old Samantha Josephson was last seen by friends at 715 Harden Street sometime between 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m. Surveillance footage captured her talking on the phone before getting into a newer model Chevy Impala.

Samantha was last seen wearing an orange top and black jeans. She stands about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 145 bounds. She has long brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows where Samantha is should call 1-888-CRIMESC with anonymous tips, or USC police at (803) 777-1245. USC also offers the RAVE Guardian Safety app, allowing users to text USC police from the app. You can download it from the Apple App Store for iOS devices, or from Google Play for Android devices.

