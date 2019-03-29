COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Columbia police are searching for a USC student who friends say was last seen early Friday morning.
CPD says 21-year-old Samantha Josephson was last seen by friends at 715 Harden Street sometime between 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m. Surveillance footage captured her talking on the phone before getting into a newer model Chevy Impala.
Samantha was last seen wearing an orange top and black jeans. She stands about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 145 bounds. She has long brown hair and brown eyes.
#CPDSCInvestigates | Missing Person Alert: 21-year-old Samantha Josephson was last seen by friends at 715 Harden St. b/w 1:30 & 2:00 this morning. Loved ones have not been able to make contact with her since. They’re worried about her well-being & safety. pic.twitter.com/PITpUh1eUh— Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) March 30, 2019
Anyone who knows where Samantha is should call 1-888-CRIMESC with anonymous tips, or USC police at (803) 777-1245. USC also offers the RAVE Guardian Safety app, allowing users to text USC police from the app. You can download it from the Apple App Store for iOS devices, or from Google Play for Android devices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.