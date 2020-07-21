GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Weeks after a mass shooting hit Greenville County, friends and family of the victims are going back to the place where their loved ones took their last breaths.
Community activist Traci Fant took their message to the streets, demanding accountability for the shooters that are still out there from the Lavish Lounge shooting.
The coroner said 23 year-old Mykala Bell, along with beloved security guard CJ Sterling died the shooting. It unfolded at Fugiano concert.
"It was probably the scariest night of my life, it was a massacre and I’ve never I have never experienced nothing like that in my life," Jamario Davis said.
The shooting left 8 people shot and 2 dead, including Jamario's dear friend Mykala.
"Everyone is supposed to make it home, they are not supposed to leave and have it be the last time they see their family, or your child, or your kids," David said.
Davis said Bell's two children should be able to see her today.
A walk for Justice turned figurative on Tuesday along White Horse Road. Rain or shine, Traci Fant kept their message of accountability rolling literally by changing things up with a drive for justice. Greenville county deputies say three people of interest are still out there today.
"Two weeks after we put Michaela and CJ to rest, these people are still out here partying and going about their own lives. We can’t hide behind the rule of no snitching."
"It could be somebody else’s daughter, somebody else’s son and we don’t want that to happen. I know she’s in a better place, beautiful place and I know she smiling, but we still hurt," Robbie Flemming said.
Flemming is the father of Mykala's two children. He said their walk for justice doesn't stop at a destination and won't until they receive justice.
"It's time to stand up, it’s time to man up, it’s time to be a father, I’ve got to be here to be a father, put your pride to the side and let’s walk for Bell," Flemming said.
"If they know who committed this crime in this club, that they also demand accountability because that's what's necessary and until we do that, we failed as a community," Fant said.
Greenville County deputies took a suspect into custody from Georgia weeks ago but are still searching for 3 people of interest.
