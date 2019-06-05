ANDERSON, SC (Fox Carolina) - Thursday will mark four years since a precious baby went missing out of Anderson County.
Her name is Leonna Wright.
"I'm actually in love with a child I've never had an opportunity to hold," Traci Fant said.
The two have never met, but there's an indescribable pull community activist Traci Fant feels when it comes to this baby.
"If you look at her picture, she has a little dot in her eye, and I think that the eyes are the window to the soul," Fant said.
Baby Leonna Wright disappeared when deputies say she was being watched by her mother's then boyfriend, Travis Jones back in June 2015 inside their Pendleton apartment.
"I can’t say a lot about the evidence, or witness statements, but what I can say is these men need to pay for what they did to this baby. Time's up," Fant said.
Anderson County deputies echo the thought, saying with some new information, they are one step closer to closing this case.
"We know there were several people inside of the apartment when she disappeared, we know that her mother wasn’t one of them, we know whatever happened after, they decided that they didn’t want to take responsibility or take the blame for it, so they need to be charge for it," Fant said.
No matter how many years pass, Fant said this is a case that will never be thrown to the side.
"She knows that we're doing this for her, and that's what matters."
The family plans to gather for a balloon release in Leonna's honor Thursday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.