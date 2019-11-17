GENERIC: police lights

PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Pickens County Coroner announced Sunday that a young girl lost her life after being accidentally shot. 

According to a release, Kylee Dawn Woods, of Turning Leaf Lane, died on November 16 at 2:35 p.m. 

The coroner says the little girl passed away after suffering a gunshot wound. 

Details surrounding the accident are limited. It is being investigated by the Pickens County Sheriff's Office. 

