PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Pickens County Coroner announced Sunday that a young girl lost her life after being accidentally shot.
According to a release, Kylee Dawn Woods, of Turning Leaf Lane, died on November 16 at 2:35 p.m.
The coroner says the little girl passed away after suffering a gunshot wound.
Details surrounding the accident are limited. It is being investigated by the Pickens County Sheriff's Office.
