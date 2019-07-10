GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office said an autopsy revealed a teen found dead in Greenville County late Tuesday might had been shot.
The coroner's office identified the victim as 16-year-old Devon Javon Curry.
According to deputies, they received the call around 11:37 p.m. in reference to a victim lying on the ground on Easley Bridge Road near Ledbetter Street.
Deputies said Curry was deceased when they arrived, and the Greenville County Coroner's Office was called to the scene just before midnight. The coroner placed Curry's time of death around 11:15 p.m.
On Wednesday, the coroner's office said an autopsy revealed the cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the chest.
The nature of death was deemed homicide.
Deputies and the Travelers Rest Police Department are investigating the teen's death.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC
