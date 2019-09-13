SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office is actively investigating after an inmate died at Tyger River Correctional Facility, Coroner Clevenger confirmed.
The individual was identified this morning as 32-year-old Timothy Dustin Ross. The coroner says initial investigation reveled no external signs of trauma.
An autopsy will be performed to decipher the cause of death, the coroner says.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we keep you covered.
MORE NEWS
Madworld to begin haunting the Upstate for 10th year on Friday the 13th
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.