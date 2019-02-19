EASLEY, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Officials with the Easley Fire Department responded to a deadly fire on Tuesday, Chief Butch Womack told FOX Carolina.
Officials say the fire was reported just after 2 p.m at a residence along North 7th Street.
Womack said two people were in the home when the fire broke out. When firefighters arrived, they found one person outside the home with minor burns who was taken to the hospital.
The second person was entrapped. Firefighters rescued the second person from inside and administered CPR until the victim could be transported to the hospital.
The Pickens County Coroner said Mr. Donnie Rider, 64, passed away at Baptist Easley Hospital. The family dog was also a victim of the flames and smoke.
An autopsy for Rider is scheduled for Wednesday.
SLED, the Easley Police Department, and the SC Fire Marshal's office are investigating the fire, Womack said.
