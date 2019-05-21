WILLIAMSTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said a death investigation is underway following a small house fire early Monday morning in Williamston.
Deputy Coroner Don McCown said fire and EMS crews were called to a home on Briar Ridge East just before 2:30 a.m.
When they arrived, a family member had put out the fire, but first responders found 76-year-old Gordon Keene on the front porch in cardiac arrest.
The first responders attempted to resuscitate the Keene, but those efforts were unsuccessful and McCown said the victim was pronounced dead at 2:56 a.m.
Keene was living at the home with his daughter and her husband.
McCown said the fire started in Keen’s bedroom from a cigarette.
Smoke alarms woke the family and McCown said the other household members were able to put out the flames with a fire extinguisher.
Keene died as a result of smoke inhalation and McCown said he had an extensive medical history that may have been a factor. Foul play is not suspected but an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.
McCown said the damage to the home from the fire was minor.
