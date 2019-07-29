SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday morning, the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office made the sad announcement that 15-year-old Juan Mauricio Calderon of Gaffney had succumbed to his injuries.
On Saturday Spartanburg County deputies said the final arrests had been made in his shooting.
He was shot Wednesday afternoon on Marlette Avenue.
FOX Carolina spoke to his mother, Michelle, on Thursday at an evening prayer vigil outside the hospital where Mauricio was. Nearly two dozen people showed up, held hands and lifted the 15-year-old in prayer.
“He was 15 and he had so many plans,” Michelle said as she fought back tears.
Chizon Ghyrell Walker Richardson, 20, George Albert Waters, Jr., 18, Takyus Khalil Cartez Hawes, 17, and Shyheim Ne’tron Suber, 17.
Deputies said Hawes was identified as a suspect by a lip tattoo on his neck that was described by a witness. Deputies said the admitted to being involved in the case when he was questioned.
Deputies said Suber was also questioned and admitted his involvement.
Deputies said a witness picked out the two other suspects, Richardson and Waters, were both picked from photo line-ups by a witness.
Deputies said robbery may have been the motive for the shooting during or after the sale of a mobile phone, but investigators have not yet confirmed this.
FINAL ARREST MADE
As of Saturday, another arrest was made in the shooting.
The 15-year-old suspect arrested reportedly confessed to investigators that he was the shooter in the incident. His identity was not released due the suspect's age.
Deputies say while the suspect was being interviewed, other investigators executed a search warrant at his residence and recovered a handgun that is the same caliber as the one used in the shooting.
The juvenile will be charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a stolen pistol.
Deputies say he was then detained and transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia. Investigators say they feel like they have apprehended all the responsible suspects.
SUSPECTS HEAD THROUGH BOND COURT
During a bond hearing Friday afternoon, the magistrate judge said he was not going to set a bond and leave that up to a circuit judge.
Calderon's uncle, Javier Harrejon, spoke during the bond hearing and told the judge the family was concerned about comments the suspects had reportedly made on social media.
"We feel threatened," Harrejon said, speaking on behalf of the family.
He said some of the comments made on social media included threats to "smoke" other members of Calderon's family.
