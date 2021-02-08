GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office confirmed a death investigation was underway Monday afternoon at Poplar Place Apartments, where Greer police said they were investigating a possible shooting.
Police said they were called to the apartment complex on Poplar Drive around 2 p.m.
As of 3 p.m., a spokesman for the police department said officers were on scene conducting their initial investigation.
Our crew at the scene also saw EMS, a fire truck, and a Greenville County deputy on the scene.
The coroner's office later confirmed that one person was found deceased and a death investigation was launched.
Police said no other information was immediately available.
MORE NEWS - Coroner: Body found by hunters in woods is missing woman last seen in November
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.