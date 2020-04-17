GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies say a person was found dead Thursday evening, and a homicide investigation is now underway
GCSO says deputies responded to the area near Swampfire Court around 9:50 p.m.
When deputies arrived they found a male, who was discovered to have one gunshot wound to the torso.
The coroner later identified the victim as Amarkeyon Jamonte Truesdale, 23, of Greenville.
His manner of death was ruled as a homicide.
Deputies believe this was caused by an altercation with another individual, and remains under investigation by the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
A suspect has not been detained at this time.
Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
