WATERLOO, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle, head-on collision that resulted in the death of a 29-year-old man early Sunday.
Troopers say the accident occurred around 12:10 a.m. on August 2 on Riverfork Road near Old Oak Tree Road in the Waterloo area.
According to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, a 1993 Honda Civic was traveling north on the roadway when it drove left of center and collided head-on with a 2009 Mitsubishi Outlander carrying four people - including a 9 year old.
The front passenger of the Outlander was injured and had to be transported to an area hospital.
Troopers say the Honda Civic continued off the roadway after hitting the Outlander, struck a fence and some trees, then caught fire. The driver and sole occupant of the car unfortunately passed away.
The Laurens County Coroner's Office identified the driver as 29-year-old Jeffery Lee Oliver of Ware Shoals.
SCHP continues to investigate the accident.
