EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a traffic fatality along Carolina Country Club Road, according to the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office.
29 year old Bradley Lee Wyatt passed away after a two vehicle collision that took place on Monday, July 27th.
The two vehicle collision took place along Highway 215 and Carolina Country Club Road.
His cause of death is pending investigation.
