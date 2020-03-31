GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville County Sheriff and the Coroner's Office is on scene along Pine Creek Drive near Saint John Methodist Church after a body was found inside a burning vehicle, according to officials.
Dispatch confirmed that Gantt Fire Department called to report the body found after responding to the fire.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office is on scene investigating.
