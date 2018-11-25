ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Anderson man is dead after a game of Russian Roulette went wrong late Saturday night.
Deputy coroner Don McCowan tells FOX Carolina that 21-year-old Hunter Brick Hall was in his apartment with friends at the Fairview Gardens Apartments around 11:25 p.m. when he brought out a .38 caliber handgun. The group began playing the game until Hall discharged the gun on himself.
He would die of the self-inflicted gunshot wound on the scene.
The incident remains under investigation.
