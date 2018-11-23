OCONEE CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) The Oconee County Coroner said Friday that an autopsy of a 94-year-old man showed that he was most likely a victim of a hit and run.
Coroner Karl Addis said Dale Howard Showers, 94, of Seneca was hospitalized after he was found along the edge of Houston Rice Road near Seneca Health and Rehabilitation on November 14.
According to Addis, Showers had been visiting his wife who is a patient at the facility. Surveillance footage shows Showers leaving the facility at 6 p.m. and walking toward Houston Rice Road- though his car was parked near the main entrance.
Showers was found unresponsive along the roadway at 6:50 p.m. and hospitalized with his injuries.
He passed away a week later on November 21 from complications of blunt force traumatic injuries. The autopsy was performed Friday.
Addis said the autopsy documented internal injuries, which support that Showers was a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle.
SCHP and the Oconee County Sheriff's Office are investigating the fatal hit and run. Officials do not know at this time what type of vehicle was involved in the accident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact SCHP at (864) 241-1000.
